Caxton Associates LP Takes $929,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $358.52 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

