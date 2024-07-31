CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.70-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ Company Profile

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.