Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.