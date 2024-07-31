Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.
Celularity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CELUW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Celularity
