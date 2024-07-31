CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CEMIG Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 943,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,190. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

CEMIG Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

