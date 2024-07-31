Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.90. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson sold 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$488,348.00. In other news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,369.50. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson sold 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$488,348.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,710 and sold 864,176 shares valued at $22,697,316. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

