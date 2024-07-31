CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

