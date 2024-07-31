Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000- EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,180. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

