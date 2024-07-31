Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Centuri updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTRI opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

