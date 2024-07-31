Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Centuri updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CTRI traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 611,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Centuri has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

