Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,368.0 days.
Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of CNECF remained flat at $1.03 on Wednesday. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Centuria Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.
Centuria Capital Group Company Profile
