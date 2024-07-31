Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,368.0 days.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNECF remained flat at $1.03 on Wednesday. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Centuria Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.