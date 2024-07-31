Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,368.0 days.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNECF remained flat at $1.03 on Wednesday. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Centuria Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Centuria Capital Group alerts:

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.