Cerevel Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 633% compared to the typical volume of 2,158 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 876,808 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,463,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,500,000 after buying an additional 88,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,710,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

CERE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,633,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.