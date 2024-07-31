Cerevel Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 633% compared to the typical volume of 2,158 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 876,808 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,463,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,500,000 after buying an additional 88,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,710,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cerevel Therapeutics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.