Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,823. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

