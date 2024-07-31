Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $26,136,963 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

