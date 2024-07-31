Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $385.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

CHTR stock opened at $383.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.33. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

