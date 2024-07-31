Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.75.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $383.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

