Chemours (CC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CC opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -46.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.