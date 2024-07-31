Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.51.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

