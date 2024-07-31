Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$3.65

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Shares of CHR traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 510,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a market cap of C$535.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.29.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

