Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 148.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Cibus has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cibus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

