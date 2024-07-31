Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.6% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 434,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

