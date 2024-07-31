Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Civeo Trading Up 3.8 %

CVEO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,869. Civeo has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $397.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

