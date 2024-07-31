ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 21.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

