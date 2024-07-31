Clearway Energy (CWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

