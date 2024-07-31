CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 16.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 53,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 269,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

