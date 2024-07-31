CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CML Microsystems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:CML opened at GBX 312 ($4.01) on Wednesday. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.79). The company has a market cap of £50.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,114.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Further Reading

