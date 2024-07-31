CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33, Zacks reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

