Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $99.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

