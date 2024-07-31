Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0.7%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.41 and last traded at $66.56. Approximately 2,698,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,825,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 114,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

