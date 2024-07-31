Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.3-$19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.36 billion.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,011. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
