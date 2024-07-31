Colliers International Group (CIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.74 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.

Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total value of C$742,465.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total value of C$742,465.00. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total transaction of C$748,384.77. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,075 shares of company stock worth $2,260,236.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

