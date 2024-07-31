Colliers International Group (CIGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.89 to $6.42 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CIGI opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.