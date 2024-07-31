Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,221,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,572,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

