CommScope Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,411 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 675% compared to the average daily volume of 827 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on COMM shares. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 4,989,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

