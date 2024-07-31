Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $762.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.92). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,874,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

