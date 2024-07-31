Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CHCT traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 583,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.92). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

