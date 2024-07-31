Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMHF opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Community Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

