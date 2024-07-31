Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Community Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMHF opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Community Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.
Community Heritage Financial Company Profile
