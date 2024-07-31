Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 31.2% per year over the last three years. Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,072.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $239,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

