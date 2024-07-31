Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Commvault Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $152.85. 873,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $155.33.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,128,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

