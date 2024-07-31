Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 873,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $69,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

