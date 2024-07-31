Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

