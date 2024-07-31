Comparing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xometry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -13.68% -15.90% -7.54% Uber Technologies 3.60% 12.81% 3.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 1.46 -$67.47 million ($1.36) -10.79 Uber Technologies $37.28 billion 3.53 $1.89 billion $0.62 101.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xometry and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 4 0 2.43 Uber Technologies 0 4 30 0 2.88

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $22.29, indicating a potential upside of 51.81%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $85.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.08%. Given Xometry’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Xometry has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Xometry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.