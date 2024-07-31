Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.52. Conduent has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

