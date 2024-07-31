Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.18

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 75567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $840.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Conduent

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Conduent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

