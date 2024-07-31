Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Confluent also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.59.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,529,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.