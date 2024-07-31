Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Hits $721.48 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $721.48 million and $37.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,170.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.16 or 0.00642331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00108578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00033857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00242782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00078133 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,026,935,517 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,432,637 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,026,825,799.61 with 4,239,325,784.3 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16430207 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $40,722,194.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.