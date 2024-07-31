ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,514,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,558. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

