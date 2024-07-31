Consolidated Edison (ED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY24 guidance at $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ED opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

