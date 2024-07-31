COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.540-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.54-2.58 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE CDP traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 215,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,802. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

