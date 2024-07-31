COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.54-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.540-2.580 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

CDP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. 67,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,793. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

